Motor racing-Another win for Buemi in Paris Formula E race
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
Dec 6 Abeo Sas
* H1 current EBITDA 7.7 million euros ($8.24 million) versus 6.1 million euros year ago
* H1 net profit 3.9 million euros versus 0.9 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9346 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies