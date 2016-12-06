UPDATE 3-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
Dec 6 Hill International Inc
* Hill International-got contract from Al Wa'ab City W.L.L. To provide project management services during development of Al Wa'ab City, central district, phase 1
* Hill International Inc - three-year contract from Al Wa'ab City W.L.L. has an estimated value to Hill of about QAR 14.6 million ($4.0 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
BRASILIA, May 20 Brazilian President Michel Temer on Saturday challenged a recorded conversation implicating him in a corruption probe, saying he would continue as president and ask the Supreme Court to verify the integrity of the recording.