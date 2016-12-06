Dec 6 Wasgau Produktions & Handels AG :

* Expects group EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) in range of 7.5 million to 8.5 million euros ($8.05 million - $9.12 million) for FY 2017

* For first half of FY 2017 sees group EBIT between 3.0 million and 3.5 million euros, for second half between 4.5 million and 5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9318 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)