UPDATE 3-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
Dec 6 Inventergy Global Inc
* Inventergy Global-on Dec 5, co's unit, affiliates of Fortress Investment entered 8th amendment to amended revenue sharing and note purchase agreement
* Inventergy Global Inc - the amendment defers company's monthly amortization payments until December 19, 2016 - SEC filing
* Inventergy Global Inc - amendment waives co's obligation to maintain $1 million minimum cash balance until December 19, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
BRASILIA, May 20 Brazilian President Michel Temer on Saturday challenged a recorded conversation implicating him in a corruption probe, saying he would continue as president and ask the Supreme Court to verify the integrity of the recording.