Dec 6 Technicolor SA :

* New facility was upsized in-market from 250 million euros ($267.95 million) to 450 million euros and has a margin of 350 basis points over Euribor with a 0% floor

* Successful partial refinancing of existing term loan due july 2020

* Technicolor raised 450 million euros of 7-year senior secured term loan B rated Ba3/BB- in line with its existing term loans