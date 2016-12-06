Dec 6 Parrot Sa

* Has entered into exclusive discussions in relation to a project of partnership between its subsidiary, Parrot Automotive, and Faurecia

* This partnership would provide the best conditions to develop connected vehicles of the highest quality and benefit from Faurecia's industrial power and complementary expertise

* Faurecia would subscribe to a share capital increase in Parrot Automotive, which would grant Faurecia a 20 pct shareholding, based on an enterprise value of Parrot Automotive of 100 million euros ($107.13 million)

* In addition, at the initiative of either by 2022, Faurecia could hold the entire share capital of Parrot Automotive