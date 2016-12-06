UPDATE 3-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
Dec 6 Time Warner Inc :
* Time Warner CEO - "we're not saying we're going to have affiliate wholesale step-ups of the level we've had in 2016, 2017, but we're going to keep growing" - UBS conference
* Time Warner CEO says HBO programming budget is a "couple of billion dollars" - UBS conference
* Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes expects AT&T deal will be done by the end of 2017, if not sooner - UBS media conference
* Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes says 2017 will be driven by domestic renewals, some international renewals, "heavy" content pipeline - UBS conference
* Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes says "Westworld" had biggest first series of any HBO show, including "Game Of Thrones" - UBS conference
* CEO says HBO budget has been rising, will keep increasing - UBS media conference Further company coverage:
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
BRASILIA, May 20 Brazilian President Michel Temer on Saturday challenged a recorded conversation implicating him in a corruption probe, saying he would continue as president and ask the Supreme Court to verify the integrity of the recording.