Dec 6 Custom Solutions Sa

* FY revenue 18 million euros ($19.3 million) versus 18.5 million euros year ago

* Expects to return to growth in 2017

* Expects to integrate Marketing Digital Advertise Me starting from FY 2016/2017

* Expects better operating income in H2

* Says net result will be impacted by losses of its subsidiary Highten

($1 = 0.9338 euros)