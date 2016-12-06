UPDATE 3-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
Dec 6 Gibson Energy Inc :
* Gibson energy inc says board of directors has approved a 2017 growth capital expenditure budget in range of $150 million to $250 million
* Additionally, board of directors has approved allocation of $45 million to upgrade and replacement capital expenditures
* Gibson energy inc says is estimating that growth capital expenditures in 2018 will be similar to 2017, in $150 million to $250 million range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
BRASILIA, May 20 Brazilian President Michel Temer on Saturday challenged a recorded conversation implicating him in a corruption probe, saying he would continue as president and ask the Supreme Court to verify the integrity of the recording.