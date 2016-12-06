Dec 6 Gibson Energy Inc :

* Gibson energy inc says board of directors has approved a 2017 growth capital expenditure budget in range of $150 million to $250 million

* Additionally, board of directors has approved allocation of $45 million to upgrade and replacement capital expenditures

* Gibson energy inc says is estimating that growth capital expenditures in 2018 will be similar to 2017, in $150 million to $250 million range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: