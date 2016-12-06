Dec 6 Dragon Victory International Ltd:
* Dragon Victory International Limited files for U.S. IPO of
up to $10.0 million - SEC filing
* Dragon Victory International Limited - Plans to apply to
list ordinary shares on the NYSE market
* Dragon Victory International Limited - Boustead Securities
and Network1 Financial Securities Inc are underwriters to the
IPO
* Dragon Victory International Limited - Proposed IPO price
is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating SEC
registration fee
