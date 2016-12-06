UPDATE 3-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
Dec 6 Ak Steel Holding Corp :
* Will increase base prices for all of its stainless steel products, effective with shipments on january 1, 2017
* Ak steel holding - for all remaining stainless steel products, including automotive sheet and strip, base prices will be increased by $40 per ton Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
BRASILIA, May 20 Brazilian President Michel Temer on Saturday challenged a recorded conversation implicating him in a corruption probe, saying he would continue as president and ask the Supreme Court to verify the integrity of the recording.