BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces first RPL structured sale of SLST program in 2017
* Freddie mac announces first rpl structured sale of slst program in 2017
Dec 7 Blue Sky Alternative Investments Ltd :
* Cove Property completed its acquisition of an office tower located at 441 ninth avenue in Manhattan
* Transaction value for 441 ninth avenue asset exceeds A$400 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Freddie mac announces first rpl structured sale of slst program in 2017
* Sun Wise (UK) Co Ltd reports 21.2 percent stake in Seaworld Entertainment Inc as of May 8 - sec filing