BRIEF-Posera announces partnership with Vantiv
* Posera announces partnership with Vantiv and the certification and launch of SecureTablePay in the US market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 7 Novatti Group Ltd -
* Has signed agreement with Latipay that will enable co to expand payments service to cover australian e-commerce and trade payments from China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Posera announces partnership with Vantiv and the certification and launch of SecureTablePay in the US market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Menlo Ventures- closing of Menlo Ventures XIV, $450 million fund dedicated to investing primarily in early-stage consumer, enterprise, frontier technologies Source text for Eikon: