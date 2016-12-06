UPDATE 3-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
Dec 6 T-Mobile US Inc :
* T-Mobile US - on Nov 30, co amended terms of wireless service receivable revolving securitization facility to increase maximum purchase commitment to $950 million
* Amendment extends revolving period of facility, which was scheduled to terminate on March 13, 2017, to March 12, 2018 Source text bit.ly/2gA3eqV Further company coverage:
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
BRASILIA, May 20 Brazilian President Michel Temer on Saturday challenged a recorded conversation implicating him in a corruption probe, saying he would continue as president and ask the Supreme Court to verify the integrity of the recording.