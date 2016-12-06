Dec 6 Intersections Inc :

* Intersections - As result of closure of pet health monitoring business, co currently estimates cash costs related to shutdown of between $2.0 and $2.5 million

* Intersections Inc - expects to record a pre-tax non-cash impairment charge, for long-lived asset impairments up to $7.7 million in Q4 Source text - bit.ly/2g7OC1d Further company coverage: