UPDATE 3-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
Dec 6 Diodes Inc :
* Diodes Incorporated announces production delay at lee's summit wafer fab
* Diodes Inc says on Friday, November 18, 2016, Diodes' Wafer Fab in Lee's summit, mo experienced a fire in its wet etch wafer fabrication area
* Due to fire, all production in kfab has been temporarily suspended
* Diodes Inc says for Q4 gross margin is also expected to be reduced by approximately 3 percent to 29.2 percent of revenue, plus or minus 1 percent
* Diodes Inc - once approval is received, diodes expects repairs to take one to three days
* Diodes Inc - as a result of delayed production at kfab, company is revising its financial guidance for q4 of 2016
* Diodes-As a result of production delay, co expects revenue impact by as much as $10 million, revised revenue range for such quarter now $222 million - $238 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
BRASILIA, May 20 Brazilian President Michel Temer on Saturday challenged a recorded conversation implicating him in a corruption probe, saying he would continue as president and ask the Supreme Court to verify the integrity of the recording.