UPDATE 3-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
Dec 6 Tecogen Inc
* Tecogen - David Garrison will be resigning as CFO in six months from date of arrangement or when merger between co and American DG Energy is completed
* Says entered into a material arrangement with its Chief Financial Officer, David Garrison Source text: [bit.ly/2g7fWl7] Further company coverage:
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
BRASILIA, May 20 Brazilian President Michel Temer on Saturday challenged a recorded conversation implicating him in a corruption probe, saying he would continue as president and ask the Supreme Court to verify the integrity of the recording.