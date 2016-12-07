BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces first RPL structured sale of SLST program in 2017
* Freddie mac announces first rpl structured sale of slst program in 2017
Dec 7 Charter Hall Group :
* Chief financial officer (CFO), Paul Altschwager has left group
* Current head of group finance Anne Edwards and group treasurer Phil Schretzmeyer, will act as joint CFO's for group
* No change to group's recent FY17 earnings guidance of 7% post tax growth in operating earnings per security over FY16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sun Wise (UK) Co Ltd reports 21.2 percent stake in Seaworld Entertainment Inc as of May 8 - sec filing