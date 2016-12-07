BRIEF-Aston Martin said to consider London IPO as soon as next year - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Aston Martin said to consider London IPO as soon as next year - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - https://bloom.bg/2q14mb7 (Bengaluru Newsroom)
Dec 7 Charles Voegele Holding AG :
* Based on preliminary figures, up to the expiration of the additional acceptance period on 6 December 2016, a total of 6,678,131 Charles Vogele shares corresponding to 75.89 pct of all Charles Voegele Shares listed as of 6 December 2016 have been tendered into the offer by Sempione Retail Ltd Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says Pier 1 Imports recalls about 15,300 chalk note mugs due to burn hazard