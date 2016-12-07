US STOCKS-Upbeat data brings investors back after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.22 pct, S&P 0.34 pct, Nasdaq 0.64 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Dec 7 Ashoka Buildcon Ltd
* Says aggregate project cost is 9.50 billion rupees
* Says received letters of intent for projects from North and South Bihar Power Distribution Co. Ltd Source text: bit.ly/2gRfOoK Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.22 pct, S&P 0.34 pct, Nasdaq 0.64 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
May 18 Bank Of Baroda Ltd CEO, executive directors speaking at a news conference: