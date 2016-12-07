Dec 7 Kinnevik Ab :

* Says CEO Lorenzo Grabau to leave Kinnevik with immediate effect

* Says Joakim Andersson has been appointed acting CEO

* Says Lorenzo will remain in his positions in boards of directors of Millicom, Qliro group, Tele2 and Zalando

* Says a search process for Lorenzo's successor now will be undertaken by the Board