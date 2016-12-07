BRIEF-Ares Management to acquire Devacurl from Tengram Capital Partners
Dec 7 Geneuro SA :
* Geneuro and Servier announce ANGEL-MS extension clinical study in multiple sclerosis
* ANGEL-MS will be conducted in parallel with any Phase III studies that might be launched based on results of CHANGE-MS study
* Announces setting-up of ANGEL-MS, a long-term extension study for patients with multiple sclerosis (ms) and treated with GNBAC1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Posera announces partnership with Vantiv and the certification and launch of SecureTablePay in the US market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: