Dec 7 Geneuro SA :

* Geneuro and Servier announce ANGEL-MS extension clinical study in multiple sclerosis

* ANGEL-MS will be conducted in parallel with any Phase III studies that might be launched based on results of CHANGE-MS study

* Geneuro and Servier announce ANGEL-MS extension clinical study in multiple sclerosis

* Announces setting-up of ANGEL-MS, a long-term extension study for patients with multiple sclerosis (ms) and treated with GNBAC1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)