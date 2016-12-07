BRIEF-Aston Martin said to consider London IPO as soon as next year - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Aston Martin said to consider London IPO as soon as next year - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - https://bloom.bg/2q14mb7 (Bengaluru Newsroom)
Dec 7 Marie Brizard Wine And Spirits SA :
* Reinforces its distribution network on several key markets: United States, China, Morocco, Great Britain, Poland
* In the United States, consolidates partnership with Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits in 30 states, and across all its portfolio, with the renewal of its contract from Jan 1, 2017
* In Asia announced the signature of a strategic partnership with Cofco in China
* Also sealed a partnership with Empire Merchants, to entrust it with the distribution of its brands for the State of New York Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Aston Martin said to consider London IPO as soon as next year - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - https://bloom.bg/2q14mb7 (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says Pier 1 Imports recalls about 15,300 chalk note mugs due to burn hazard