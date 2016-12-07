Dec 7 Marie Brizard Wine And Spirits SA :

* Reinforces its distribution network on several key markets: United States, China, Morocco, Great Britain, Poland

* In the United States, consolidates partnership with Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits in 30 states, and across all its portfolio, with the renewal of its contract from Jan 1, 2017

* In Asia announced the signature of a strategic partnership with Cofco in China

* Also sealed a partnership with Empire Merchants, to entrust it with the distribution of its brands for the State of New York