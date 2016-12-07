BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces first RPL structured sale of SLST program in 2017
Dec 7 Sberbank :
* 11-month net profit to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 483.2 billion roubles ($7.56 billion) versus 202.4 billion roubles
* 11-month net interest income to RAS of 1.02 trillion roubles versus 701.57 billion roubles year ago
* 11-month total provision charge under RAS of 271.15 billion roubles versus 370.24 billion roubles year ago Source text - bit.ly/2h5gCH9
Further company coverage: ($1 = 63.8962 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sun Wise (UK) Co Ltd reports 21.2 percent stake in Seaworld Entertainment Inc as of May 8 - sec filing