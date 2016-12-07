BRIEF-Aston Martin said to consider London IPO as soon as next year - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Aston Martin said to consider London IPO as soon as next year - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - https://bloom.bg/2q14mb7 (Bengaluru Newsroom)
Dec 7 British American Tobacco PLC
* Retirement Of Christine Morin-Postel
* Christine Morin-Postel retired as a non-executive director of company with effect from 6 December 2016
* No remuneration or payment for loss of office is payable consequent upon or in respect of retirement of Christine Morin-Postel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says Pier 1 Imports recalls about 15,300 chalk note mugs due to burn hazard