Dec 7 British American Tobacco PLC

* Retirement Of Christine Morin-Postel

* Christine Morin-Postel retired as a non-executive director of company with effect from 6 December 2016

* No remuneration or payment for loss of office is payable consequent upon or in respect of retirement of Christine Morin-Postel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)