BRIEF-Sun Wise (UK) Co Ltd reports 21.2 pct stake in seaworld entertainment
* Sun Wise (UK) Co Ltd reports 21.2 percent stake in Seaworld Entertainment Inc as of May 8 - sec filing
Dec 7 Steinhoff International Holdings NV
* Reports solid results for the quarter ended 30 September 2016
* Revenue improves by 12.1 pct to eur 3.4 bln, operating profit increased by 12.5 pct to eur 327 mln for quarter ended Sept. 30
* Sales momentum in group is expected to continue for remainder of year
BRASILIA, May 18 Brazil's Supreme Court on Thursday authorized an investigation into President Michel Temer and allegations that he condoned bribery of a potential witness in the massive "Car Wash" graft probe.