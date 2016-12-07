Dec 7 Steinhoff International Holdings NV

* Reports solid results for the quarter ended 30 September 2016

* Revenue improves by 12.1 pct to eur 3.4 bln, operating profit increased by 12.5 pct to eur 327 mln for quarter ended Sept. 30

* Sales momentum in group is expected to continue for remainder of year