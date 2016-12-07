Dec 7 Informa Plc :
* U.S. private placement issue
* Has today announced issue of $500 mln of new U.S. private
placement notes
* Increased funding flexibility through $500 mln U.S.
private placement issue
* Notes have been issued in three tranches with a weighted
average term of 9.25 years
* This provides group with clarity and financing security
following recent addition of Penton Information Services to
Informa Group
* Funds will be used to pay down majority of $675 mln
previously arranged and drawn down acquisition facility
