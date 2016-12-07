BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces first RPL structured sale of SLST program in 2017
* Freddie mac announces first rpl structured sale of slst program in 2017
Dec 7 Arthaland Corp
* Arthaland corp- "clarifies that the amounts indicated in article reflect our estimates of the total cost of company's projects at the moment"
* Arthaland corp- refers to news article in business world online, dec 6 2016 on arthaland to spend up to 30 billion pesos in next 6 years
* Arthaland corp- if and when the company decides to develop additional projects, the total project cost may increase to 30 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Freddie mac announces first rpl structured sale of slst program in 2017
* Sun Wise (UK) Co Ltd reports 21.2 percent stake in Seaworld Entertainment Inc as of May 8 - sec filing