BRIEF-Aston Martin said to consider London IPO as soon as next year - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Aston Martin said to consider London IPO as soon as next year - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - https://bloom.bg/2q14mb7 (Bengaluru Newsroom)
Dec 7 Avtovaz :
* Says prices additional share issue of 3.28 billion shares at 9 roubles ($0.1409) per share
* The placement starts on Dec. 7
* Approves purchase of up to 36,449,262 additional shares by Alliance Rostec Auto BV Source texts - bit.ly/1dIllcW , bit.ly/1dIllcW
Further company coverage: ($1 = 63.8743 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Aston Martin said to consider London IPO as soon as next year - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - https://bloom.bg/2q14mb7 (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says Pier 1 Imports recalls about 15,300 chalk note mugs due to burn hazard