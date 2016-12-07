Dec 7 Avtovaz :

* Says prices additional share issue of 3.28 billion shares at 9 roubles ($0.1409) per share

* The placement starts on Dec. 7

* Approves purchase of up to 36,449,262 additional shares by Alliance Rostec Auto BV Source texts - bit.ly/1dIllcW , bit.ly/1dIllcW

