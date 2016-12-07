BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Pier 1 Imports recalls chalk note mugs due to burn hazard
* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says Pier 1 Imports recalls about 15,300 chalk note mugs due to burn hazard
Dec 7 Konecranes Oyj :
* Has signed agreement with Columbus McKinnon Corporation regarding divestment of STAHL CraneSystems business
* Will receive cash proceeds of 224 million euros - 230 million euros ($240.1-$246.5 million) from transaction depending on 2016 result of STAHL CraneSystems
* Expects to book after-tax capital gain of about 190 million euros upon closing of STAHL divestment
* Says will use proceeds from STAHL CraneSystems divestment to amortize loans related to MHPS Acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9329 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Altria group inc says declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.61 per share