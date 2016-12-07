BRIEF-CFT announces voting result of the annual general meeting and stock dividend
* voting result of the annual general meeting and stock dividend
Dec 7 Huatai Securities Co Ltd
* Revenue for the month of nov 2016 was rmb1.03 billion
* For november net profit for period was rmb413.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* voting result of the annual general meeting and stock dividend
TORONTO, May 18 The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), one of the world's biggest infrastructure investors, is regularly losing out in bidding wars for such assets, its chief executive said, as investors seek alternatives to low-yielding government bonds.