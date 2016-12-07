Dec 7 Indian Oil Corpn Ltd :

* signing of consortium agreement to carry out pre-project activities for setting up of west coast refinery and a petrochemical project

* says project of approximately 60 MMTPA capacity in state of maharashtra through a joint venture company

* co, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd And Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd signed the consortium agreement Source text (bit.ly/2h24rYW) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)