Dec 7 Santam Ltd

* Increased participation interest in Shriram General Insurance in India

* SEM has increased its stake in Shriram General Insurance Company Limited ("SGI") by 23 pct

* Transaction increases Santam's participation interest in SGI from 7.0 pct to 15.1 pct

* Purchase consideration was funded from cash resources and transaction became effective on Dec. 5 2016

* Increased investment in SGI through subscription for a further share of a separate class in SEM for a consideration of 251.35 mln rand