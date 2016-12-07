BRIEF-CFT announces voting result of the annual general meeting and stock dividend
* voting result of the annual general meeting and stock dividend
Dec 7 EQT
* Says EQT Infrastructure enters strategic partnership with GETEC
* Says to acquire a majority shareholding in three subsidiaries of GETEC
* Says will own 60 percent of the joint venture company
* Says in 2015, GETEC reported sales of EUR 783 million and employed 1,165 people Source text for Eikon: (Stockholm Newsroom)
TORONTO, May 18 The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), one of the world's biggest infrastructure investors, is regularly losing out in bidding wars for such assets, its chief executive said, as investors seek alternatives to low-yielding government bonds.