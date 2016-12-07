BRIEF-CFT announces voting result of the annual general meeting and stock dividend
* voting result of the annual general meeting and stock dividend
Dec 7 Armada Hoffler Properties Inc
* Armada hoffler properties inc - company acquired renaissance square for approximately $17.1 million in cash
* Armada hoffler properties announces retail acquisitions in North Carolina And Virginia
* Armada Hoffler Properties Inc - acquired Columbus Village ii for two million shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 18 The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), one of the world's biggest infrastructure investors, is regularly losing out in bidding wars for such assets, its chief executive said, as investors seek alternatives to low-yielding government bonds.