BRIEF-CFT announces voting result of the annual general meeting and stock dividend
Dec 7 Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc
* Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc says reducing its 2016 forecast for revenues and adjusted EBITDA
* Helix Energy Solutions says reducing 2016 forecast as a result of a delay in expected commercial start-up of Petrobras contract for Siem Helix 1 vessel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HOUSTON, May 18 Halliburton Co, the No. 2 oilfield service provider, expects to raise prices more than 10 percent this year, a higher increase than many customers expect but one executives said is crucial to fuel the oil industry's nascent growth.