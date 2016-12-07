Dec 7 Flotek Industries Inc
* Flotek Industries says on Dec 6, settled short-swing
profits claim under section 16(b) of securities exchange act of
1934, as amended against a shareholder
* Flotek Industries Inc says pursuant to settlement, company
will receive gross proceeds of approximately $15.5 million from
shareholder- SEC filing
* Flotek Industries says co may be required to pay as-yet
undetermined portion of this recovery as legal fees in
connection with short-swing profits claim
* Flotek Industries says company is currently unable to
predict when payment will be received if the settlement is
approved
