BRIEF-CFT announces voting result of the annual general meeting and stock dividend
* voting result of the annual general meeting and stock dividend
Dec 7 Nicoz Diamond Insurance Ltd :
* Says that its major shareholder National Social Security Authority has acquired furthr shareholding in the co
* Says this has taken National Social Security Authority's combined shareholding in the co to 44.85 percent Source: bit.ly/2ga2cRG Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* voting result of the annual general meeting and stock dividend
TORONTO, May 18 The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), one of the world's biggest infrastructure investors, is regularly losing out in bidding wars for such assets, its chief executive said, as investors seek alternatives to low-yielding government bonds.