BRIEF-CFT announces voting result of the annual general meeting and stock dividend
* voting result of the annual general meeting and stock dividend
Dec 7 Walker & Dunlop Inc:
* Has originated over $1.3 billion of student housing financing year to date through October 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* voting result of the annual general meeting and stock dividend
TORONTO, May 18 The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), one of the world's biggest infrastructure investors, is regularly losing out in bidding wars for such assets, its chief executive said, as investors seek alternatives to low-yielding government bonds.