* voting result of the annual general meeting and stock dividend
Dec 7 Fitch on banks in Gulf Cooperation Council countries
* Fitch says low oil prices continue to pressure bank liquidity,are taking toll on asset quality,earnings for banks in Gulf Cooperation Council countries
* Fitch says we expect non-oil growth rates to pick up in 2017 as GCC economies overcome initial shock of government cutbacks
* Fitch on GCC banks - governments will be more selective with new large infrastructure projects
* Fitch says 2017 sector outlook for GCC banks remains negative as weaker economic growth will feed through to credit fundamentals
TORONTO, May 18 The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), one of the world's biggest infrastructure investors, is regularly losing out in bidding wars for such assets, its chief executive said, as investors seek alternatives to low-yielding government bonds.