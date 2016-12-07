BRIEF-Allahabad Bank gets members' nod for allotting shares to India govt
* Gets members' nod for alloting shares worth upto INR 4.18 billion to India government
Dec 7 Adani Port and Special Economic Zone Ltd
* Share purchase agreement for acquisition of TM Harbour Services private limited
* Says cost of acquisition is INR 1.06 billion
* Share purchase agreement signed between co TKM Global GMBH, International Shipping & Logistics, TM Harbour Services
* March quarter consol net profit 189.2 million rupees versus profit 129.2 million rupees year ago