BRIEF-CFT announces voting result of the annual general meeting and stock dividend
* voting result of the annual general meeting and stock dividend
Dec 7 Credit Agricole
* Says will appeal commission's decision before European courts
* Says takes note of today's decision of European commission in euribor case
* Says payment of fine will not affect 2016 financial statements given provisions set aside previously Further company coverage:
* voting result of the annual general meeting and stock dividend
TORONTO, May 18 The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), one of the world's biggest infrastructure investors, is regularly losing out in bidding wars for such assets, its chief executive said, as investors seek alternatives to low-yielding government bonds.