BRIEF-CFT announces voting result of the annual general meeting and stock dividend
Dec 7 EMCORE Corp
* Q4 earnings per share $0.08
* EMCORE Corp says expects revenue for Q1 ended December 31, 2016 to be in range of $28 to $30 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $24.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $25.6 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.08
HOUSTON, May 18 Halliburton Co, the No. 2 oilfield service provider, expects to raise prices more than 10 percent this year, a higher increase than many customers expect but one executives said is crucial to fuel the oil industry's nascent growth.