Dec 7 21st Century Oncology Holdings Inc

* 21St Century Oncology Holdings - on December 6, co, guarantors under indenture entered into a forbearance agreement - SEC Filing

* 21St Century Oncology-agreement provides for additional restrictions like further limiting ability of 21c, units to incur additional debt

* 21St Century Oncology Holdings Inc - has been working with its lenders, bondholders and stakeholders to address events of default

* 21St Century Oncology-majority holders agreed to forbear from exercising any rights, remedies, from directing trustee to exercise any rights, remedies

* 21St Century Oncology-agreement provides for restrictions including further limiting ability of 21c, units to pay dividends on or make distributions Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2hhTkKJ) Further company coverage: