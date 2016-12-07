BRIEF-Indian Hume pipe Co March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 332.4 million rupees versus 94.3 million rupees year ago
Dec 7 Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd :
* Seeks members' nod for issue of non convertible bonds/debentures of up to 60 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2h25Zlz Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 332.4 million rupees versus 94.3 million rupees year ago
May 18 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE296A14JW4 BAJAJ FIN 365D 19-May-17 99.9754 8.9812 1 125 99.9754