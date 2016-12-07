BRIEF-CFT announces voting result of the annual general meeting and stock dividend
* voting result of the annual general meeting and stock dividend
Dec 7 Credit Suisse Group Ag
* Investment Banking & Capital Markets head James Amine says in Q4 IBCM performance is expected to show continued improvement over 2015 even though street fees are going to continue to be down YoY Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)
TORONTO, May 18 The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), one of the world's biggest infrastructure investors, is regularly losing out in bidding wars for such assets, its chief executive said, as investors seek alternatives to low-yielding government bonds.