Dec 7 CIT Group Inc -
* On December 7, co's unit entered into a fourth amended and restated confirmation with Goldman Sachs International - SEC filing
* Fourth amended and restated confirmation to terminate $1.5 billion total return swap facility
* Under termination agreement, Canadian TRS facility will terminate on March 31, 2017, or such earlier date designated by CFL
* Company expects the termination agreement to have a minimal impact on its available liquidity
* Redemption will cause Canadian TRS facility to become fully unutilized
* Due to release of counterparty receivable held by GSI, expects termination agreement to have minimal impact on available liquidity
* CIT will redeem commercial aircraft securitization transaction currently utilized as a reference obligation in canadian TRS facility
* Due to termination agreement, unsecured counterparty receivable held by gsi under canadian trs facility will be released
* Termination agreement requires payment by CFL to GSI on Dec 7,of present value of remaining facility fee in amount of about $280 million
* Company and its board of directors have decided to terminate Canadian TRS facility
* Termination fee will result in a net pretax charge for company of approximately $245 million in q4 of 2016 Source text: [bit.ly/2hgnL8g] Further company coverage:
