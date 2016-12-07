BRIEF-CFT announces voting result of the annual general meeting and stock dividend
Dec 7 Credit Suisse Group Ag
* CFO says expects to be at upper end of CET1 ratio target range of 11-12 percent by end-Q4
* CFO says: "Just in terms of dividend, I'd note that we've not changed our policy. That is we intend to pay a minimum of 0.70 Swiss francs per share with a scrip alternative until we reach our capital target for the transition to the Basel III reform." Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)
TORONTO, May 18 The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), one of the world's biggest infrastructure investors, is regularly losing out in bidding wars for such assets, its chief executive said, as investors seek alternatives to low-yielding government bonds.