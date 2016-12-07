Dec 7 Xerox Corp -

* Xerox outlines strategy at investor conference

* Expects to complete separation of Conduent Incorporated on Dec. 31, 2016

* Xerox announced an expected annualized per share dividend of $0.25 after separation

* New Xerox expects to expand operating margins to be in range of 12.5 - 14.5 percent in near term

* New Xerox expects to increase contribution from strategic growth areas to 50 percent of total company revenue by 2020

* New Xerox sees to deliver at least $1.5 billion cumulative gross productivity, cost savings by 2018 from its strategic transformation program