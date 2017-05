Dec 7 Corem :

* Acquires properties in Helsingborg from Mälarum Fastigheter

* Rental value of properties in Helsinborg is about 23 million Swedish crowns per year, average remaining lease term is about 9 years

* Deal is done as company acquisition at underlying property value of 275 million crowns, properties are to change hands on Dec. 20